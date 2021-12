Dinwiddie contributed 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to New Orleans. Dinwiddie came up two rebounds and an assist short of a triple-double, which would have been a bit of a consolation coming out of the blowout loss. Even with the all-around production Wednesday, the 28-year-old has struggled somewhat over the past two games with 19 points (4-20 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

