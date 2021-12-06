Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Starting Monday

Dinwiddie is expected to sit out Monday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. After Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Raptors, the Wizards will wrap up their road back-to-back set in Indiana. Heading into Sunday's contest, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Dinwiddie would rest for one of the games, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Since Dinwiddie played 31 minutes and produced nine points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the losing effort, he looks on track to sit out Monday.
Comments / 0