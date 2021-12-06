ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Starting Monday

Holiday will start Monday's game against the Pacers, James Boyd of The Indianapolis...

Yardbarker

Wizards Notes: Beal, Hot Start, Hachimura, Bertans, Injury Updates

The Wizards are off to a 11-5 start, sitting just 1.5 games back of the Nets for the first seed in the East. They’ve had their struggles offensively, as key contributors in Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant on that end have either missed significant time or haven’t played at all.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Wizards: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Washington Wizards typically have all the answers at home, but the New Orleans Pelicans are posing a tough problem. Three quarters in and the Pelicans' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Washington 95-73 three quarters in. Small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points) and center Jonas...
NBA
NBC Washington

Wizards Outworked From Start to Finish in Blowout Loss to Pelicans

Wizards outworked from the start in blowout loss to Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Pelicans 127-102 in New Orleans on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Yuck. It's commonly said after really ugly and poorly-played games that the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Another sluggish start in Wizards loss to Pacers

The Washington Wizards lost to the Pacers 116-110 in Indiana on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Though the Wizards had already been going through a difficult stretch recently following their hot start to the season, they had through the first quarter of the year avoided losing three straight games. That was until Monday night when they fell to the Pacers, as Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak of their own to hand the Wizards their second loss in as many days.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Monday vs. Pacers

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW+ | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App. The Wizards are in Indianapolis on Monday night, taking on the Pacers at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Washington will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Raptors on Sunday night in Toronto. Indiana comes in having lost four games in a row, most recently a 113-104 final to the Heat on Friday night.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors host Wizards, looking for second win in a row: Preview, start time, and more

The Toronto Raptors are not just back at home, but they are back in the winning column after snapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 8-game winning streak on Thursday. Despite their injuries, the Raptors are starting to see more and more pockets of offensive possessions where their half-court offense looks decent. It was cool to see Fred VanVleet take over against the Bucks and Pascal Siakam repeatedly collapse the defense and provide direct and indirect shot opportunities to his teammates. Now, if the other guys can just start hitting their shots, the Raptors can be a tough team to beat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scheduled to sit Monday

Dinwiddie is expected to sit out Monday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. After Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Raptors, the Wizards will wrap up their road back-to-back set in Indiana. Heading into Sunday's contest, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Dinwiddie would rest for one of the games, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Since Dinwiddie played 31 minutes and produced nine points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the losing effort, he looks on track to sit out Monday.
NBA
dailyknicks.com

The New York Knicks Are Ruling National Television Right Now

Back in late August, the NBA announced the 2021-2022 schedule for all teams including the New York Knicks. There, it was revealed that the Knicks would be taking part in 29 nationally televised games. Of those 29 games, 22 of them have been and will be “marquee” games since they...
NBA
