Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Starting Monday

The Toronto Raptors are not just back at home, but they are back in the winning column after snapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 8-game winning streak on Thursday. Despite their injuries, the Raptors are starting to see more and more pockets of offensive possessions where their half-court offense looks decent. It was cool to see Fred VanVleet take over against the Bucks and Pascal Siakam repeatedly collapse the defense and provide direct and indirect shot opportunities to his teammates. Now, if the other guys can just start hitting their shots, the Raptors can be a tough team to beat.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO