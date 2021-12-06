Cozy Gifts That Everyone on Your List Will Be Excited About

For us, holiday beauty means two things: high-impact makeup and Advent calendars. And this season, we're excited to kill multiple looks with one (well, two) gems, so to speak, thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics. Between the limited edition Snow One Love You More 12 Day Advent Calendar and the Snow Much Fun 24 Day Advent Calendar, we've got everything we could ever need to create the frostiest party looks. Ahead, our editors are sharing our favorite products for getting holiday-ready that you can find inside these two calendars this year. As much as we love unwrapping them ourselves, they're just too good not to share with the beauty lovers in our lives — we're planning on giving these as gifts too!

