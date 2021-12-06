Cozy Gifts That Everyone on Your List Will Be Excited About

Size doesn't always matter, but it certainly does to this brand. The folks at Big Blanket Co. pride themselves on having the largest blankets on the market, each measuring 10' x 10' (big enough to hang off a king-sized bed!). This plush option is our favorite because it's super-soft but still breathable — plus, it's washing machine safe! This small, woman-owned business lets shoppers create their own custom candle, choosing the vessel and up to three scent notes to be blended in 100% soy wax. For the holidays, they've introduced three new designs (Tinsel, Vixen, and Sleighbell) and four new smells to mix and match: caramel swirl, fireside, gingerbread and alpine balsam. (There's also a fragrance guide so blends can't go awry.)
