ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Cozy Gifts That Everyone on Your List Will Be Excited About

By Jordan Julian
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're going to let you in on our foolproof holiday shopping secret: When in doubt, go cozy! Trust us when we say that this surprisingly simple strategy will take all of the...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

7 luxury Christmas gifts that will bring joy to everyone in your life

After last year’s festivities were a total write-off, this year’s Christmas is destined to be one big, joy-filled celebration. So, in the spirit of getting things done early in order to enjoy the endless parties we’ve been invited to this December, we’re turning to Aspinal of London, the quintessentially British leather goods company. From luxury stocking fillers to beauty accessories; chic sporting equipment to exquisite handbags, Aspinal has built a reputation as a one-stop shop for Christmas gifts that will be adored for a lifetime.
SHOPPING
PIX11

How to shop for everyone on your list using Black Friday deals

With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many are planning for holiday gift giving — and that means Black Friday shopping. The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend up to $859 billion on shopping sprees this year. Shopping and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined the PIX11 News at 4 to share his tips and […]
SHOPPING
foxlexington.com

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For example, an essential makeup gift set might include a flattering lip color with a few similar eye-shadow colors. If you’re looking for a top makeup gift set either for yourself or for a loved one as a gift, the Estee Lauder 33 Beauty Essentials Set Resilience is a fantastic choice.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Stress
Refinery29

15 Fashion Gifts For The TikTok-Obsessed On Your List

There’s no doubt that 2021’s biggest fashion influencer is Gen Z’s favorite app: TikTok. From the #BamaRush phenomenon to the comeback of Gap’s logo hoodie, when TikTok approves of a fashion trend, it becomes an instant must-have. So, looking to the app for some guidance as to what to gift...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

13 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life — Starting at $15!

Size doesn't always matter, but it certainly does to this brand. The folks at Big Blanket Co. pride themselves on having the largest blankets on the market, each measuring 10' x 10' (big enough to hang off a king-sized bed!). This plush option is our favorite because it's super-soft but still breathable — plus, it's washing machine safe! This small, woman-owned business lets shoppers create their own custom candle, choosing the vessel and up to three scent notes to be blended in 100% soy wax. For the holidays, they've introduced three new designs (Tinsel, Vixen, and Sleighbell) and four new smells to mix and match: caramel swirl, fireside, gingerbread and alpine balsam. (There's also a fragrance guide so blends can't go awry.)
SHOPPING
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s high time to get gifts in order for your family, friends and even yourself. Luckily for everybody, there’s a wide variety of products on sale today. In particular, there’s a great selection of discounted personal electronics like headphones, Chromebooks and even 3D printers. We’ve […]
SHOPPING
greensboro.com

Uncorked: Here are some wine-related gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Looking for holiday gift items for a wine enthusiast? Some suggestions with a distinct North Carolina flavor. Now through March 27, the Yadkin Valley Winter Wine and Beer Passport program is open to couples for $145. If that sounds steep, consider that tasting room fees now run about $8-$15, depending on what option you choose.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
PopSugar

We’re Frosting Ourselves in e.l.f. Cosmetics’s Holiday Collection — See Our Picks

For us, holiday beauty means two things: high-impact makeup and Advent calendars. And this season, we're excited to kill multiple looks with one (well, two) gems, so to speak, thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics. Between the limited edition Snow One Love You More 12 Day Advent Calendar and the Snow Much Fun 24 Day Advent Calendar, we've got everything we could ever need to create the frostiest party looks. Ahead, our editors are sharing our favorite products for getting holiday-ready that you can find inside these two calendars this year. As much as we love unwrapping them ourselves, they're just too good not to share with the beauty lovers in our lives — we're planning on giving these as gifts too!
MAKEUP
PopSugar

All the Things We Love From Target This December — Straight From a Home Editor

It doesn't take much convincing to get us shopping in the home department at Target. The retailer is constantly dropping new decor, furniture, and kitchen items that we just really can't get enough of. This December is no exception, because more than ever, we're finding ourselves filling up our virtual shopping carts with fun and festive pieces.
HOME & GARDEN
arcamax.com

Special Gifts for the Travelers on Your List

With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available to youngsters, families who love to travel are gearing up again for their next adventure. Whether you plan on getting on the road, catching a flight, enjoying a staycation, being a great houseguest or simply want to remember a past adventure, here are a few great gifts for travelers of all ages on your list this year. You might even want to snag a few items for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
WJTV 12

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
YourCentralValley.com

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
Who What Wear

And Now, Our Favorite Foodie Gifts Everyone in Your Life Will Savor

At this point of the holiday shopping season, you’ve probably perused through every gift guide and “best of” list imaginable. But if you still find yourself stumped looking for that special something for someone who routinely answers “I don’t know” to all your gift-seeking quandaries, then you’ve come to the right little corner of the internet.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

All the Things We Want to Buy For Our Homes This December — Straight From a Pro

As a professional shopper, I spend my days curating product roundups of the best of the best, and most recently, helping you find the hottest gifts of the year. During the holidays it seems like brands and retailers drop more new products than ever, and it's hard to not fall in love with all the home items I want to add to my own space. Navigating all these finds is hard, so I'm here to what's worth buying this December.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

5 Budgeting Strategies That Make Holiday Shopping a Cinch

The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it's also often the most expensive. One of the biggest hits to your wallet? Shopping for gifts. You don't want to blow your entire budget on extravagant presents, but no one wants to be a grinch either. Finding the middle ground is key, whether you're shopping for a handful of friends or your entire extended family. Follow these five money-saving strategies for a budget-friendly but still joyful holiday shopping season.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy