NFL

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is out for the rest of the season

By Tribune News Service
OCRegister
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his core muscle against the Eagles on Sunday. Davis will have surgery on the muscle, Robert Saleh said Monday. Davis was already questionable with a groin injury heading into that game, but Saleh wasn’t sure...

