76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Out with non-COVID illness

Hovering around mediocrity the Sixers couldn’t wait for Embiid to return from battling Covid-19. The team has struggled without him, his return should help the Sixers climb the East standings. He dropped a robust 42pts 14rebs in his first game back, which was an overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Since his return the team has went 1-2. Despite his big game against the Timberwolves Embiid hasn’t played up to his standards since his return. Embiid has shot 7-33 in his past two games. Not a great FG% from a center and certainly not from arguably the best center in the NBA. He’s most probably fighting off the rust from his Covid-19 bout.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO