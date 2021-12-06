ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Out with non-COVID illness

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Maxey will not play Monday against the Hornets due to a non-COVID illness, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports. Maxey...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles from field in loss

Maxey produced 19 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 loss to the Warriors. Maxey endured one of his poorest shooting efforts of the campaign, and he finished short of 20 points for just the second time in his past eight games. However, the second-year guard was still able to produce a respectable scoring total thanks to a 9-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. Maxey has failed to reach double-digit scoring only once this season, emerging as a key offensive cog on a Philadelphia team that has had to navigate around Ben Simmons' (personal) absence and injuries to key players throughout the start of the season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey Discuss Sixers’ Great Chemistry

The Sixers have had their best players out due to injuries and positive COVID tests for several games in the early portion of this season, as they dropped five straight games after a strong 8-2 start to the season as a result. However, they’re rediscovering their winning ways, taking two...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Tyrese Maxey’s stardom and Jerami Grant rumors

As the Sixers end their West Coast road trip soon, fans anticipate the return of Joel Embiid. Until then, we must settle for role players stepping up and carrying the load during this brutal stretch of games. On this podcast, we keep the conversation going about Tyrese Maxey and his surprise leap over sophomore expectations.
NBA
State
Utah State
FanSided

How Joel Embiid’s return to the Sixers impacts Tyrese Maxey

There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s a potential that the Sixers All-Star big man Joel Embiid could return against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the next game against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
inquirer.com

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey partnered with a Philly youth program to reward local students

Tyrese Maxey and Youth Services, Inc. were bound to form a partnership. The YSI truancy prevention program was looking for someone with a high profile to serve as a role model for students and help get their message across. Meanwhile, the 76ers point guard was looking for a Philadelphia organization to be a part of the Tyrese Maxey Foundation. He wanted to focus on youths who were doing well in school.
NBA
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Tyrese Maxey
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Keep your foot on the gas, Tyrese Maxey

The sky is falling, the sky is falling! After putting up Michael Jordan numbers throughout the month of November, Tyrese Maxey has fallen back to earth, and the Philadelphia 76ers are so bad that can’t even comfortably beat the Orlando Magic!. Pack it up friends, the season is over… okay,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey's Growth as a Leader

For the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Ben Simmons at the point guard position. Coming to Philly as the first-overall pick, Simmons earned the starting position right off the bat when he was cleared for action following a foot injury. Now that Simmons is off the floor due...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Are Embiid And Maxey A Fit?

Hovering around mediocrity the Sixers couldn’t wait for Embiid to return from battling Covid-19. The team has struggled without him, his return should help the Sixers climb the East standings. He dropped a robust 42pts 14rebs in his first game back, which was an overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Since his return the team has went 1-2. Despite his big game against the Timberwolves Embiid hasn’t played up to his standards since his return. Embiid has shot 7-33 in his past two games. Not a great FG% from a center and certainly not from arguably the best center in the NBA. He’s most probably fighting off the rust from his Covid-19 bout.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Kemba Walker would be an ideal Tyrese Maxey mentor

Kemba Walker returning to New York to play for his hometown team was one of the feel-good stories of the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season. Sure, how things ended in Boston wasn’t ideal – for him, it worked out fine for the Philadelphia 76ers – and it’s never fun to be so unwanted that the lowly OKC Thunder outright ate $53.6 million in dead money to get Walker off the books, but for the low-low (read: incredibly high) price of $20 million, the Bronx native effectively bought his freedom and a chance to play for a contender once more.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Shake Milton: Starting for Maxey

Milton will start Monday's game against the Hornets in place of Tyrese Maxey (illness), Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With Maxey sidelined, Milton will move into the lineup at point guard for his first start since Nov. 16 at Utah. Milton has maintained a regular role of 20-to-25 minutes off the bench on most nights, but he'll have an opportunity Monday to exceed that threshold, making him an intriguing option in DFS contests.
NBA
inquirer.com

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid.

BOSTON — It’s no secret that Tyrese Maxey has been one of the 76ers’ early-season MVP candidates. However, the point guard headed into Wednesday’s 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics two days removed from his worst shooting performance of the season. Maxey scored nine points on 2-for-12 shooting while finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds in Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Tyrese Maxey readjusting and Furkan Korkmaz fading

After a short hiatus, the podcast returns to discuss all topics related to the Sixers. There have been plenty of events involving the 76ers since Thanksgiving, but we start things off with the recent loss to the Bostons Celtics on the road. On Wednesday night, Philly went into Bean Town...
NBA
inquirer.com

Joel Embiid’s importance, Tyrese Maxey’s emergence and more takeaways from the Sixers’ long road trip

SAN FRANCISCO — Doc Rivers called it a “survival trip.” And the 76ers finally crossed the finish line late Wednesday. The last two weeks were already a circle-the-calendar stretch in the Sixers’ 2021-22 season, a six-game trip primarily against Western Conference playoff teams that marked their longest period away from home. But then rotation player after rotation player went down to be put in health and safety protocols or nurse a minor injury.
NBA

