76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Out with non-COVID illness

Maxey produced 19 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 loss to the Warriors. Maxey endured one of his poorest shooting efforts of the campaign, and he finished short of 20 points for just the second time in his past eight games. However, the second-year guard was still able to produce a respectable scoring total thanks to a 9-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. Maxey has failed to reach double-digit scoring only once this season, emerging as a key offensive cog on a Philadelphia team that has had to navigate around Ben Simmons' (personal) absence and injuries to key players throughout the start of the season.
