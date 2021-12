After suiting up for his first NFL game Sunday, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm could start for the New York Giants this coming weekend, according to a report Monday by Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. Fromm dressed as the No. 2 quarterback for New York in Week 13, the Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, behind Mike Glennon. However, Glennon is reportedly unlikely to play against the against the Chargers due to a concussion. Regular starter Daniel Jones is likely to miss the game as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO