Rainbow Six Siege has today launched its Y6S4 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s patch is highlighted by two major changes in both the new character Thorn and the rework to Outback. The newest operator can throw mines of sorts and cause serious damage to attackers wishing to push a site. Meanwhile, Outback takes the form of a more minor rework than we’ve seen with other maps. With that being said, having these reworks is more than welcome since Outback could use a few tweaks. There’s plenty more in store though, so let’s not waste more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege in its Y6S4 update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO