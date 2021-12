Winter doesn’t officially arrive until Dec. 21, but local public works departments are ready. The peninsula’s four towns have a fresh supply of sand and salt along with plow crews ready for the Maine winter. In Boothbay Harbor, the town needs five drivers to plow 33 miles of roads. The town crew has four members, but a fifth may be hired soon as Town Manager Julia Latter and Public Works Foreman Nick Upham finish interviewing applicants.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO