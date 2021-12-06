Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.

