ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
okcfox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Air National Guard held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the heroic actions of Lt. Col. Michael Coloney during a Taliban attack on U.S. and Afghan Special Forces in Afghanistan in April 2018. In April 2018, friendly special...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

What a National Guard Commander Saw on January 6

Nearly a year after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Americans have a much better picture of how the attack transpired. Less clear is why measures to secure the building, and the hundreds of lawmakers inside, failed. The patchwork response is even more confounding when compared with how law-enforcement agencies and the National Guard were used during protests against police brutality in the summer of 2020.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
MilitaryTimes

Positive COVID test prompts National Guard chief to self-isolate

The chief of the National Guard Bureau, Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a brief Friday afternoon statement. “The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Dan Hokanson, is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others, after a positive COVID-19 test this week,” said Guard spokesman Wayne V. Hall in the statement. “All other members of the National Guard Bureau staff are continuing with their duties under the existing COVID protocols, and all continue to be tested, as required.”
MILITARY
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
kisswtlz.com

Austin won't exempt Oklahoma National Guard from vaccine mandate

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday denied a request by the Oklahoma governor to exempt members of the state’s National Guard from the Defense Department’s vaccine mandate. Austin told Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt that all members of the Defense Department’s service branches must comply with the vaccine order or jeopardize...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air Forces#Taliban#Afghan Special Forces#American#Gps
uticaphoenix.net

Army and Air National Guard deploy to nursing homes

According to the New York Army National Guard, 120 citizen-soldiers and Air National Guard members will be deployed across the state to assist nursing homes with staffing shortages. The guard members are trained as either Army medics or Air National Guard medical technicians, according to New York Army National Guard...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
kosu.org

The Pentagon Chief denies Oklahoma National Guard vaccine exemption request

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Oklahoma National Guard troops must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Austin sent a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Monday, denying his request for an exemption to vaccine requirements for Oklahoma National Guard members. "The concerns raised in your letter do not negate the...
HEALTH
Norman Transcript

Oklahoma senator wants to keep payments flowing to Oklahoma National Guard members during vaccine dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. James Lankford is pressing Congress to approve a measure that would prohibit the Pentagon from financially penalizing any National Guard member who refuses to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Hours before the Pentagon’s Dec. 2 Air National Guard vaccine deadline, Lankford, a Republican,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Times-Herald

Md. Air Guard unlikely to hold public meetings soon on low-fly proposal

BRADFORD, Pa. — It doesn’t appear that public meetings on the proposed Maryland Air National Guard’s low-fly zone over the Twin Tiers will happen this year. And U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has added his voice in “vehement opposition” to the proposal by the Maryland Air Guard. At issue is...
CATTARAUGUS, NY
KRMG

Feds reject request for Oklahoma National Guard

TULSA — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Monday that he has rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state’s National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter to Stitt obtained by The Associated Press, Austin said failure by an Oklahoma Guard member to get vaccinated “may jeopardize” that person’s status in the National Guard.
TULSA, OK
Times-Herald

Md. Air Guard: ‘No alternative’ to low-fly zone in region

Why was the Pennsylvania Wilds selected for the Maryland Air National Guard’s low-fly training zone? The short answer is, it fits the parameters. The longer answer, according to Jamie A. Flanders, airspace manager for the Guard, is this: “The 175th Wing (Maryland Air National Guard) looked at all military airspace within a 200 mile radius of their base, Martin State Airport,” he said in an email. “From there we worked with the FAA, in this case Cleveland Air Traffic Control Center, to review all potential alternatives to determine viability.
MILITARY
WESH

165 members of Florida National Guard in Ukraine

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden says sending troops into Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression is off the table. However, it doesn't mean military personnel are not near the danger zone. Members of the Florida National Guard in the 2nd battalion, 24th infantry were deployed from Sanford last...
ORLANDO, FL
KTUL

'Please choose wisely': Oklahoma National Guard leader says of vaccine mandate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's adjutant general wrote a message to guardsmen concerning the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino's message comes after the Secretary of the Air Force released new guidance, saying unvaccinated members will be "involuntarily assigned to the Individual Ready Reserve." His...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy