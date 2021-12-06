ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foodies lose their minds after video emerges showing how chocolate freckles are made behind the scenes: 'I had no idea!'

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The simple trick to making chocolate freckles has been revealed in a new mesmerising video.

The team at Cake Mail, lead by baker Jonny Massaad, shared a video showing the sprinkle-covered chocolate bites being made.

The video starts by showing off a baking pan filled with hundreds and thousands.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WMAG_0dFgeZbg00
The secret to making deliciouos sprinkle-covered chocolate buttons has been revealed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4517ST_0dFgeZbg00

Slowly the chocolatier pipes bite-sized circles of chocolate on top of the brightly-coloured sprinkles.

Once the chocolate is set the candy-maker takes the freckles into their hands - ensuring the top side of each chocolate is covered in colour.

And people were shocked yet delighted by the video.

'OMG, is this how they are mad? I had no idea,' one woman said, thrilled.

'I always thought they sprinkled the 100s and 1000s on top! Mind blown,' another said.

The video, which quickly went viral and has been seen more than 33,000 times, attracted hundreds of reactions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBBth_0dFgeZbg00
Jonny Massaad and his Cake Mail team showed off the freckles being made on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAPqN_0dFgeZbg00
Most people said they had assumed sprinkles were added on top - not the other way around

Most people tagging their friends and admitting the sight of the chocolates made them hungry.

'These look delicious, why am I suddenly starving?' asked one man.

The video was shared to advertise the company's weekly giveaway.

'Yum, who needs to see this?' the Cake Mail team asked, presenting the clip on their Instagram.

Cake Mail founder, Jonny, previously spoke to FEMAIL about how he managed to start his million-dollar empire from scratch.

He revealed he was a 'chubby' and 'awkward' teenager who loved tinkering away with desserts in his mum's kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tozr5_0dFgeZbg00
The video attracted more than 33,000 views in a few hours

At just 17, he started his first custom cake business Sugar High Desserts where he would bake more than 500 treats a week before and after school - all while studying for his final exams.

In the five years since the baker has learned how tor balance his love of food and sweets with exercise and looking after his health.

He has also found his voice and is confident and out going - the opposite to his shy younger self.

His star-quality and social-media focused business strategy have been key to his incredible success.

Celebrities such as PR queen Roxy Jacenko, radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands as well as reality TV stars are among fans of the cake brand.

