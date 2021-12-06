‘NCIS’ Previews Things ‘Getting Interesting’ in New Clip of Tonight’s Episode

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that or a larger look at where things are going, we’re happy to get into it!. The first order of business here, of course, is recognizing where things are now … and it’s not great if you’re a longtime fan eager for more. There is no new episode tonight, and there’s also not one through the remainder of the holiday season. The show is going to return on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a story entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” What’s notable about it? First things first, it’s being directed by none other than Daniela Ruah! It also happens to be a fun one for Deeks as he gets into some home renovations. Will there be a big, important case at the center of the hour? Absolutely, but there are absolutely still some reasons for us to smile here and there.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO