With each passing day, the fallout stemming from the harassment allegations against Activision Blizzard continues to build. This startling development has caused many of the company's high-ranking executives to be placed under extreme scrutiny, with Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in particular under fire. Calls for Kotick's resignation have been rampant, and other industry leaders are calling Activision out for the allegations surrounding it. Even PlayStation boss and Sony CEO Jim Ryan slammed Activision Blizzard recently, saying that the company had not done enough to protect its employees from abuse. Now, Microsoft seems to be getting involved.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 DAYS AGO