The American Copper Buildings, a bendy H of 761 luxury apartments on the East River, are being sold for the near-record sum of $850 million. And if you’re looking for a signal that investors (among others) believe New York rents will continue to rise, this is the copper wire carrying it. When the rental buildings were listed for sale earlier this fall, it was widely seen as a test of the multifamily market. Only two single-property complexes in the U.S. have traded for more than $900 million, and one of them was Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, a vastly larger complex of 11,250 apartments (the other was Parkmerced, another sprawling MetLife complex in San Francisco). The sale, which is expected to close early next year, will be one of the biggest residential deals since the start of the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO