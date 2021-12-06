ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man shot near Cesar Chavez Park, police say

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 1 day ago

Long Beach police said a man was shot in the upper body near Cesar Chavez Park on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Neighbors in the area said they heard between eight and 12 shots fired just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Maine Avenue.

Officers were examining several cars that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire, along with a house. Police said they “located evidence of shell casings” at the scene.

Police have Maine Avenue blocked off from Fourth to Fifth streets.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

A police officer stands near evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Maine Avenue. Photo by Fernando Haro.

