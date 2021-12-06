ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ex-Hunton partner urges D.C. bar reinstatement after fraud conviction

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLf7E_0dFgdd9V00

(Reuters) - A former Hunton & Williams partner convicted in 2017 on federal securities fraud charges urged a bar ethics panel on Monday to reinstate his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C., in a bid to rebuild his professional life as an intellectual property lawyer.

Robert Schulman was convicted at trial in Brooklyn federal court in an insider-trading case in which prosecutors said he tipped off his investment advisor about Pfizer Inc's $3.6 billion plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc, one of Schulman's clients. Schulman had been a leading IP lawyer at Hunton earning more than $1 million annually, according to his testimony.

Schulman was sentenced to probation and served 2,000 hours of community service. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended his bar license for three years and required him to prove his "fitness" — essentially a character assessment — to practice again. He testified on Monday before a three-member committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility.

"Did I violate ethics? There's no question. Did I show stupidity and lack of judgment? There's no question. But did I intend in my heart for this guy to go ahead and make these trades given our history? Absolutely not. I'll take that to my grave," Schulman told the ethics panel.

His lawyer, Christopher Mead of the litigation boutique Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears said Schulman "blurred the lines with his financial advisor in ways that came back to haunt him."

Mead and Schulman did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday. Julia Porter, deputy disciplinary counsel at the D.C. office of disciplinary counsel, declined to comment.

Porter's office did not take a position at the outset on whether Schulman should be readmitted to the bar, but told the committee he faces a high bar.

"Because petitioner was found guilty of felonies that involved dishonesty and a breach of his obligation to maintain the confidences and secrets of a client, a more heightened scrutiny is required," Porter told the committee in a brief.

Schulman said he'd like to get back to patent lawyering and is working with a solo patent practice lawyer who is a decades-long friend.

"I understand that a big law firm wouldn't touch me with a 10-foot pole at this point, given my felony conviction," Schulman said. "And frankly, I don't blame them. I understand that."

Schulman's former investment advisor, Tibor Klein, was sentenced in 2018 to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

J&J hip implant whistleblower case tossed over confidential info misuse

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of defrauding the government by marketing defective hip-replacement devices, as a sanction for the misuse of confidential records the plaintiffs had access to in related litigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley in Boston said two British...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Reinstatement#Ex Hunton#Hunton Williams#Pfizer Inc#King Pharmaceuticals Inc#Ip
Reuters

New Mexico regulators vote against Avangrid bid for PNM Resources

Dec 8 (Reuters) - New Mexico utility regulators on Wednesday voted to reject Avangrid Inc’s proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources Inc. The unanimous vote by the five-member Public Regulation Commission is a blow to Spanish energy giant and Avangrid parent Iberdrola SA, which was banking on the deal to expand its regulated U.S. business beyond the Northeast. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The vote sends the legislation on to the House of Representatives, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. sends first migrants to Mexico in reboot of Trump-era policy

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States has returned the first two migrants to Mexico since restarting a Trump-era program to remove asylum seekers from U.S. soil, officials said Wednesday, as the Biden administration grapples with pressure to curb immigration. The United States and Mexico last week...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Reuters

Biden announces ambassador nominees for Kenya, Iraq, Malta

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the nomination of former Hewlett Packard CEO Margaret Whitman as ambassador of Kenya, a key partner for Washington on issues including counterterrorism. Biden also nominated Alina Romanowski, currently ambassador to Kuwait, to be ambassador to Iraq, and put...
POTUS
Reuters

TeamHealth wins $60 mln in underpayment suit against UnitedHealthcare

(Reuters) - A jury in Nevada state court on Tuesday ordered UnitedHealthcare Inc to pay physician outsourcing company TeamHealth Inc $60 million in punitive damages after finding that it had underpaid TeamHealth affiliates for emergency care. The same jury last month awarded TeamHealth $2.65 million in compensatory damages after siding...
NEVADA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy