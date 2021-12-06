Ex-Hunton partner urges D.C. bar reinstatement after fraud conviction

(Reuters) - A former Hunton & Williams partner convicted in 2017 on federal securities fraud charges urged a bar ethics panel on Monday to reinstate his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C., in a bid to rebuild his professional life as an intellectual property lawyer.

Robert Schulman was convicted at trial in Brooklyn federal court in an insider-trading case in which prosecutors said he tipped off his investment advisor about Pfizer Inc's $3.6 billion plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc, one of Schulman's clients. Schulman had been a leading IP lawyer at Hunton earning more than $1 million annually, according to his testimony.

Schulman was sentenced to probation and served 2,000 hours of community service. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended his bar license for three years and required him to prove his "fitness" — essentially a character assessment — to practice again. He testified on Monday before a three-member committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility.

"Did I violate ethics? There's no question. Did I show stupidity and lack of judgment? There's no question. But did I intend in my heart for this guy to go ahead and make these trades given our history? Absolutely not. I'll take that to my grave," Schulman told the ethics panel.

His lawyer, Christopher Mead of the litigation boutique Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears said Schulman "blurred the lines with his financial advisor in ways that came back to haunt him."

Mead and Schulman did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday. Julia Porter, deputy disciplinary counsel at the D.C. office of disciplinary counsel, declined to comment.

Porter's office did not take a position at the outset on whether Schulman should be readmitted to the bar, but told the committee he faces a high bar.

"Because petitioner was found guilty of felonies that involved dishonesty and a breach of his obligation to maintain the confidences and secrets of a client, a more heightened scrutiny is required," Porter told the committee in a brief.

Schulman said he'd like to get back to patent lawyering and is working with a solo patent practice lawyer who is a decades-long friend.

"I understand that a big law firm wouldn't touch me with a 10-foot pole at this point, given my felony conviction," Schulman said. "And frankly, I don't blame them. I understand that."

Schulman's former investment advisor, Tibor Klein, was sentenced in 2018 to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.