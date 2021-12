Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Is the Shemar Moore series back after a recent hiatus? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to dive into here. The first order of business here, of course, is to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. This is the final week of a planned SWAT hiatus, and you can prepare to see the crime drama back on December 3. We know that there are two episodes coming next month, and we’re happy to at least have more scoop as to what you can expect from them! All you have to do is look below…

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO