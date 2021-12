It’s not often enough that members of the community get the opportunity to express appreciation for our township government, officials and employees. After 20 years, we’ve finally been able to right things with the Bonsal Preserve, so this is just such a time. Per Jaimie Julia Winters’ great, ongoing coverage of our efforts in the Local, the Friends of the Preserve are grateful to Clifton for redirecting its aging sewer line to our outskirts and undertaking the long-awaited restoration phase of the project, complete with 282 native trees and bushes and 14,100 square feet of native grasses.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO