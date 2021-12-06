ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 9th place at Pike High School

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday the Tiger Shark Women traveled to Pike High School to compete in the Pike Invitational against some...

lebanonathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
northolmstedathletics.org

Girls Varsity falls to Lorain High

Lorain jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, handing the Eagles a Black Friday loss. Freshmen Julia Tahsin led the Eagle attack with nine points and senior Mary Bokisa added eight.
LORAIN, OH
northolmstedathletics.org

Girls Varsity Bowling beats Open Door Christian Schools 1989 – 1760

After falling behind the first game, the Eagle team rallied to a commanding lead in the second and then again in the baker games to defeat Open Door by a final score of 1989-1760. Leading the team was Senior captain, Sienna Mangum with a 349 series. Sienna Mangum 158, 191.
SPORTS
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Swimming beats Twin Lakes 93 – 92

The Lady Bombers edged out the Twin Lakes Indians 93 -92. Earning victories for the Bombers were Lilly Cook in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Emily Myers in the 100 Butterfly, and the 200 Freestyle Relay (Maddie Kosiba, Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson). Picking up 2nd places were Ary Nelson in the IM and in the 100 Breaststroke, Solcy Sanchez in the 200 Freestyle, Audrey Korniak in the 100 Butterfly and the 500 Freestyle, Katie Castle in the 100 Freestyle, the Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Maddie Kosiba), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Emily Myers, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle). Maddie Kosiba had a pair of 3rd places in the 200 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, Kaylei Lank in Diving, Addy Hesson in the Breaststroke, and Katie Castle in Backstroke. For more details see the attached results.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Howard
beechgrove-athletics.com

Boys Varsity Swimming falls to Southport 100 – 46

The Hornets swim team falls to the Southport Cardinals last night. Senior Boss had some great individual times tonight, swimming a 1:25.25 in the 100 yard breaststroke, and a 25.78 in the 50 yard freestyle. Sophomore Cameron McCollister is your swimmer of the meet against Southport. Cameron PR’ed in his 50 of the 200 freestyle relay, with a time of 27.81. Cameron also had great times in individual events, with a time of 2:59.47 in the 200 yard I.M. and 1:17.08 in the 100 yard backstroke. Cameron gained 7 individual points for the team, and aided the team to a first place win in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Way to go Cameron! Join the Hornets tomorrow night, at home against Decatur Central at 5:30! GO Hornets!
SOUTHPORT, IN
Salisbury Post

High school basketball: South girls even record

MOORESVILLE — Opening night didn’t go well for South Rowan’s girls basketball team with 15-percent shooting and only one made 3-pointer in 15 attempts in a lopsided loss at North Davidson. But the Raiders expect to be improved this season and made some strides in their second outing on Wednesday....
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan boys look to continue streak of standout swim finishes, girls loaded with freshmen

OCEAN — The boys squad has been the stronger of the Croatan swimming teams over the past few years, and that looks to be the case again this season. The Cougars have finished in the top five of the state for five consecutive seasons, and will try and vie for that mark again with such obstacles as moving up to 3A and losing some significant talent.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Pike High School#Tiger Shark#Diving#The Tiger Sharks#Free Relay
Daily Gazette

High schools: Schoharie girls’ basketball tops Germantown

Chloe Towle scored 18 points to lead the Schoharie girls’ basketball team to a 62-36 victory over Germantown in the opening round of the Schoharie Tournament on Friday. Jesse Meade finished with 17 points for the Indians, while Julie Lehoe added 15 points. Katie Bathrick scored 13 points to lead...
SCHOHARIE, NY
Riverside Press Enterprise

IE Varsity’s final high school football rankings for the 2021 season

2. Norco (8-3) The Cougars had another strong campaign and qualified for the Division 1 playoffs. The Eagles won the Baseline League title and advanced to the Division 3 semifinals. Previous ranking: 3. 4. Vista Murrieta (9-3) The Broncos advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 playoffs. Previous ranking:...
HIGH SCHOOL
West Newsmagazine

High school girls district volleyball

Marquette, Lafayette and St. Joseph’s Academy all captured district volleyball championships. St. Joseph’s swept Incarnate Word 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 in the Class 5 District 5 girls volleyball championship. It was the Angels’ 26th district title overall and its first one since 2017. St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata was happy for...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Team Bowling beats Highland High School 2161 – 2072

On Tuesday, November 23rd, The Boys Varsity Bowling Team traveled to take on Highland High School. The Bears defeated Hornets 2,161 pins to 2,072 pins. Dominic Catanese led the way with a 466 series (222 – 244). Also scoring were Michael Armbruster with a 370 series (188 – 182), James Sinclair with a 337 series (159 – 178) and Antonio Bryant with a 308 series (162 – 146)
HIGH SCHOOL
bellaireathletics.com

Girls Varsity Basketball falls to The Linsly School 53 – 28

The Lady Reds came out battling and went into the second quarter with the lead. However, a scoreless 2nd quarter doomed the Lady Reds. The Reds have a big Buckeye 8 game Monday at St. C. Statistical Leaders:. Points: Bethany Bonar 14, Zara Harveth 8. Steals: Lizzie McAninch 3, Sophia...
EDUCATION
plattevillehillmen.com

Boys Swimming Finishes 6th at Milton

“The top three teams are swimming powerhouses so it was good for the athletes to see what others are capable of. We had some good races, especially Titus winning the 100 IM, but our lack of depth and experience showed.”. “I’m really proud of Titus and how he raced. He...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Woodlands Online& LLC

JCS SPORTS: Dragon Girls Swimming Places Third at Winter Showcase

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dragon Girls Swimming Places Third at Winter Showcase. 12/4 at Swim & Dive: Private School Winter Showcase at Westfield High School. Coach Sara Bany: On Saturday, the Cooper swimmers swam in the Winter Showcase at Westfield High School. With over 20 teams participating, the girls’ team came in third place, just a few points behind Kinkaid. The boys’ team finished the meet in seventh place.
HOUSTON, TX
maldenblueandgold.com

The Swim Clinic Returns to Malden High School

The Swim Clinic was started 11 years ago by Malden High School’s Swim Team Coach, Jessica Bisson. The clinic is open to everyone spanning from four-month-olds to adults. With the number of different people of different ages, the level of experience in the water varies. However, Bisson added the “main purpose of [the] swim clinic is to increase a persons comfort level in the water.”
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy