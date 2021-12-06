Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 9th place at Pike High School

The Lady Bombers edged out the Twin Lakes Indians 93 -92. Earning victories for the Bombers were Lilly Cook in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Emily Myers in the 100 Butterfly, and the 200 Freestyle Relay (Maddie Kosiba, Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson). Picking up 2nd places were Ary Nelson in the IM and in the 100 Breaststroke, Solcy Sanchez in the 200 Freestyle, Audrey Korniak in the 100 Butterfly and the 500 Freestyle, Katie Castle in the 100 Freestyle, the Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Maddie Kosiba), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Emily Myers, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle). Maddie Kosiba had a pair of 3rd places in the 200 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, Kaylei Lank in Diving, Addy Hesson in the Breaststroke, and Katie Castle in Backstroke. For more details see the attached results.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 8 DAYS AGO