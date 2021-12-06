ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Sheetz announces new president, CEO of the company

By Alexis Loya
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLE7Q_0dFgcwvX00

ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Sheetz announced a there will be major changes in leadership for the company as they welcome the soon-to-be president and chief executive officer (CEO).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2armm2_0dFgcwvX00
New President and CEO of Sheetz Travis Sheetz. He will officially take on his new leadership role in January of 2022. (via Sheetz)

Effective January 2022, Travis Sheetz, nephew of Sheetz Founder Bob Sheetz, will carry on the leadership role of the family-owned convenience store chain based in Altoona. Travis was previously the Sheetz president and chief operating officer (COO).

Travis started at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department, the company said. He continued to work his way up in the company before landing his newest role.

Previous CEO Joe Sheetz will become executive vice chairman whose role includes supporting the petroleum carrier for Sheetz stores, the company’s board of directors as well as finance and legal departments.

Sheetz listed in 2021’s 100 Best Workplaces for Parents

“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my Uncle’s mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future,” Travis said. “I look forward to building on the success and innovation Sheetz exhibited during my brother’s time as CEO.”

That’s not all that Sheetz has in store for next year, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to open around 25 to 30 new stores, expand delivery options, expand tech & innovation hub and continue to test new innovations that will disrupt the convenience industry.

Sheetz was founded back in 1952 when Bob Sheetz purchased one of his father’s dairy stores in Altoona, according to the company. The second store opened in 1963, and today, there are 639 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

For more information about Sheetz, head to their website .

IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAJ

WTAJ

