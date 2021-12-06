ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Post-Thanksgiving uptick in Colorado cases mild in most recent figures

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is in the first days of a post-Thanksgiving uptick in COVID cases, though the increase is less the than U.S. as a whole or Colorado’s previous Thanksgiving bump.

The United States’ daily cases have been rising since Nov. 29, passing 100,000 new daily cases for the first time since early October.

In Colorado, cases are also rising.

Both Colorado and the United States saw a short-term low point in cases on Nov. 29, the Monday after Thanksgiving. By Dec. 2, the national new case rate had risen by 20%. In the same time, Colorado’s rate rose by 8%.

This does echo last year’s growth in cases following the holiday, but not to the same degree.

Last year’s cases went up after Thanksgiving from a higher point. At the Dec. 3 peak, cases were nearly 89 per day – more than twice the 39 per day this year.

So far the uptick has not interrupted the recent downward trend in hospitalizations, although these serious cases tend to happen about two weeks after diagnosis.

The daily number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen by 13 percent since Nov. 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Over the same time, the daily number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped by 29%.

