The John Cooper School Boy's Varsity Soccer department has issued a preview of its 2021-22 program. Plan in place to place even higher this upcoming season's finals. “We have a strong group of new players to the varsity team this season,' said Head Coach Bryan Sherman. 'Our biggest challenge will be seeing how quickly the group can adapt to one another, and to the speed and physicality of the varsity level. It should be an exciting season with several players having the potential to showcase their abilities.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO