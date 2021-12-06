ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit: Colorado paid $73 million in bogus unemployment aid

 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) — A state audit has found that Colorado likely or potentially paid $73.1 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic's first year, including $3.9 million on behalf of dead people and $5 million on behalf of people who were unqualified because they were incarcerated. The...

Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s state court administrator makes reforms after audit found lackluster accountability

Employees who leave the State Court Administrator’s Office must now wait six months before they can be re-hired by the agency as independent contractors, one of several reforms aimed at remedying the lackluster accountability, rules and oversight within the agency that were laid out in a state audit in 2020, State Court Administrator Steve Vasconcellos told Colorado’s Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Michigan men raked in millions via unemployment fraud scheme, DOJ says

Two men in Michigan took unemployment insurance providers for millions during the pandemic with fake credentials and assumed identities, according to the Department of Justice. Michigan residents Tauheed Salik Wilder, 39, and Shuqueni Renee Franklin, 30, allegedly filed at least 470 fraudulent unemployment claims across five states, according to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Unemployment claims in Illinois to no longer be paid to debit cards

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced in the coming weeks, unemployment insurance benefit payments will no longer be made by debit card. Beginning December 27, 2021, claimants who chose a debit card option as their preferred method of payment will begin receiving paper checks. The Department will continue to make benefit payments as normal to those who chose to receive them via direct deposit. The change comes after the Department’s vendor, KeyBank, made the decision to stop providing debit cards. Those who had a debit card will still have access to remaining funds on their KeyBank debit card, but no further payments will be made to those cards.
ILLINOIS STATE
FEMA Provides $59.6 Million To Colorado For Covid Response

FEMA has approved more than $59.6 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the. COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in total assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date. The Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Millions of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Water Bills. Time for an Aid Program.

Running water and indoor plumbing are so central to modern life that most Americans take them from granted. But these services aren’t free, and millions struggle to afford them. A 2019 survey found that U.S. households in the bottom fifth of the economy spent 12.4% of their disposable income on water and sewer services. News reports suggest that for low-income households, this burden has increased during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Colorado firms, individuals owing back taxes get COVID aid

DENVER (AP) — At least 161 Colorado companies and individuals who owed millions in back taxes still qualified for federal pandemic relief loans, a 9Wants to Know investigation found. “Essentially, they’re benefiting from taxpayer money without contributing to the system,” said Tim Stretton, director of the congressional oversight initiative at the Project On Government Oversight. […]
COLORADO STATE
Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In Colorado – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – There are still some people who aren’t able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 there are 1,050 claimants that have verified their identity through ID.me, but are not being paid, because their account has been flagged for fraud.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Map: The states with the highest and lowest amounts of student loan debt

As the payment pause on federal student loans comes to an end in January, a new report sheds light on how the debt has been distributed across the country. Newly published analysis by the Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS) of the Class of 2020, which used data from U.S. Department of Education's National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, noted that borrowers in D.C., Delaware, and Connecticut had the highest levels of average debt for the 2019-20 academic year.
EDUCATION
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota budget officials project $7.7 billion surplus heading into 2022

Minnesota's state economists are now projecting a $7.7 billion surplus for the government's general fund. Driving the news: The state Department of Management and Budget (MMB) released its updated budget forecast on Tuesday, giving lawmakers and residents a sense of Minnesota's financial health for the next two-year budget.What they're saying: "Strong growth in income, consumer spending, and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenues in [fiscal year 2021]," MMB tweeted.Flashback: Months into the pandemic last year, officials had warned of a potential $1.3 billion deficit. But instead the state's economy rebounded quickly, thanks to higher-than-expected tax collections and an infusion of federal relief cash.What to watch: Gov. Tim Walz and leaders at the politically divided Legislature will jockey over how to use the funds when the Legislature reconvenes next year.Soon after the figure was released, GOP lawmakers and business groups released statements calling for tax relief.
MINNESOTA STATE

