Jussie Smollett Alleges He Did Drugs & 'Made Out' With Abimbola Osundairo Despite Alleged Attacker Claiming They Were Only Friends

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
Source: mega

Jussie Smollett gave an earth shattering testimony when he took the stand in his own defense to prove he did not orchestrate an alleged hate crime attack against himself in January of 2019.

As the Empire star, 39, addressed the court on Monday, December 6, he detailed his first encounters with brothers Abimbola (referred to as Abel and Bola) and Ola Osundairo — the two who say they were paid by Smollett to help stage the alleged hate crime.

According to FOX News, the actor explained he first met Abimbola during season four of Empire in either 2017 or 2018.

Source: mega

Smollett went on to claim the two did drugs together that night — cocaine and marijuana specifically. The Mighty Ducks actor insisted he provided the marijuana and Abimbola supplied the cocaine, which Smollett then paid $200 for.

The singer (who is an openly gay Black man) went on to say Abimbola brought him to a a gay bath house, where they "made out" and continued to take drugs in a private room, it was reported.

Abimbola had previously stated during his own testimony that he was heterosexual, and his relationship with Smollett was merely a friendship.

Source: mega

The Skinny actor then turned his attention to his relationship with Abimbola's brother Ola, who he stated he does not get along with. Smollett reportedly said that on the rare occasions when they would hang out, Ola “took the vibe out of the room."

As OK! previously reported, Smollett accused Ola of being homophobic, a claim the alleged attacker flat out denied. Despite attorneys questioning Ola about certain offensive language used in his past tweets, a photo surfaced of the two brothers at a Chicago pride parade, during which they were reportedly "handing out condoms and flexing" while shirtless and dressed as Trojan warriors.

Source: mega

Smollett is now facing charges of felony disorderly conduct after Abimbola and Ola claimed the entertainer paid them $3,500 to stage the assault in January of 2019. They claim the actor wanted to "raise his profile because he was unhappy with his role on Empire."

Comments / 430

J B
1d ago

I just want to know what kinda pot gives you the munchies so bad , that you gotta go out at 2am in January when its 16 below 0 and walk to get a sandwich

Reply(49)
111
Tbone33
1d ago

So he paid his lover to beat him up and Don Lemon telling him what the police were doing . Wasted 2 weeks on a trail for the clown to walk away.

Reply(1)
62
AK
1d ago

Any particular reason this guy has to be described in every sentence but what acting role he’s known for? He’s on trial for a very serious crime, he’s not glamour boy being promoted for a new movie.

Reply(16)
61
