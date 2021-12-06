ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Payers fear over-the-counter test price gouging due to Biden COVID-19 plan

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs President Joe Biden looks to combat the spread of COVID-19 by requiring payers to cover over-the-counter tests, insurers fear that the move could result in price gouging, Bloomberg reported Dec. 2. While President Biden still has to issue additional...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksmu.org

Biden's new winter COVID plan will reimburse you for at-home tests

President Biden announced Thursday that private health insurance plans will soon reimburse people who buy over-the-counter, at-home rapid tests for the coronavirus — one of a series of steps the White House is planning in order to encourage better detection and prevention of COVID-19 this winter. Speaking at the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Herald & Review

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. Biden announced his winter plan at the National Institutes of Health, insisting it will battle COVID-19 through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life. The president wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox17.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing part of President Biden plan to combat disease over winter

President Joe Biden on Thursday revealed plans to fight COVID-19 during the winter months as the Omnicron variant gives cause for concern among health officials. During a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday, President Biden said the plan will not add to existing mandates and he hopes Americans will turn to vaccines as their "patriotic responsibility" rather than politicization.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Over The Counter#Covid 19#Bloomberg#Health Insurance Plans#Ahip
Wisconsin Examiner

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to Biden vaccine rules

(Reuters) – Courts have recently blocked some of the Biden administration’s rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth. The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden's free at-home COVID-19 test plan still presents access hurdles

President Joe Biden's Dec. 2 announcement of a plan to require private insurers cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests is raising skepticism that access issues will still be rampant, The Hill reported Dec. 5. Larry Levitt, health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Hill that one front Americans may...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

Boston pharmacies struggle to meet demand for at-home COVID-19 tests

As more customers in Boston seek at-home COVID-19 tests over concerns of the new omicron variant, pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the high demand, NBC10 Boston reported Dec. 6. Bird's Hill Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Andrew Stein told NBC10 Boston he's had to turn to online retailers, such...
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Overseas Passengers Required in New Biden Plan

Thursday President Joe Biden announced negative COVID-19 tests will be required for incoming overseas passengers as part of a tougher plan in the wake of a new omicron variant that has been detected in a large number of cases in other countries. At DFW Airport Thursday, passengers Kelsey Salazar and...
DALLAS, TX
cnyhomepage.com

Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Monday that his social agenda legislation would deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans. Relief that consumers have clamored for is now in sight, he asserted. But first the bill has to pass Congress, where plenty of obstacles remain in its...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy