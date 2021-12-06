ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ – Bryce Dallas Howard is Back in First Image from the New Movie!

Cover picture for the articleAll we’ve seen from the film so far is a 5-minute prologue that will *not* actually appear in the movie, so this image from Total Film today is our first official look at the movie itself. “This is a rare film where it is so different from anything...

ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Split Storyline Between New and Legacy Characters

The first two Jurassic World films largely focused on Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, though they did find ways to tie these new adventures into the history of the Jurassic Park franchise, but with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow recently pointed out that the new film will seemingly feature two narratives focusing on the original characters and the new characters, before they eventually collide. These details will likely excite fans of the series, as it means audiences will get to see everything they know and love about familiar dynamics between characters before they all unite into one impressive ensemble. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion: Actual Paleontologist Praises Prologue Footage for Commitment to Science

While we are still over six months away from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, last week Universal Pictures released the Prologue for the eagerly anticipated film. The five-minute Prologue takes the audience back to the time of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago and while the video is a work of fiction, a real paleontologist is praising the Prologue's footage for its commitment to science. Speaking with IGN, dinosaur expert and paleontologist for the Natural History Museum in London and University of Bath Joe Bonsor shared his thoughts about various aspects of the Prologue, noting different details and overall found the footage to have a good bit of realism as compared to previous films in the Jurassic World franchise.
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dinosaur Expert Reacts To Dominion’s Prequel Footage, Revealing Main Thing Earlier Films Got Wrong

Dinosaur fanatics get ready to be psyched, because apparently the upcoming newest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise Jurassic World: Dominion is doing something pretty cool. The previously released prologue footage of the upcoming film featured some classic dinosaurs. Now, a dinosaur expert has reacted to said footage, also revealing the main thing the other movies in the franchise got wrong.
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Enters a "Desert of Mysteries" in New Clip (Exclusive)

We're just a matter of days away from the return of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, with Season 4 arriving on Netflix later this week. The new batch of episodes is expected to bring about a new status quo for its ensemble of characters, who have finally escaped Isla Nublar only to find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. To get fans geared up for what that all entails, DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Camp Cretaceous Season 4, which you can check out below.
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
flickeringmyth.com

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J. A. Bayona returning to disaster movies for Netflix survival drama Society of the Snow

He has dealt with disasters on an epic scale before, both manmade, in the case of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and natural, with 2012’s Tsunami weepie The Impossible, and now J. A. Bayona is returning to orchestrating chaos for real-life Netflix’s Spanish-language survival tale Society of the Snow (La Sociedad de la Nieve).
Theme Park Insider

Discover 'The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster'

December 2, 2021, 1:22 PM · Just in time for voting on our Best New Attraction Award, Universal Parks & Resorts has produced a 21-minute documentary on "The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster." The show premiered today on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. Like much of the content on Peacock, it's...
bloody-disgusting.com

Dave Bautista Will Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Actor Dave Bautista has had a very busy year in genre film, first starring in Army of the Dead then Dune. He won’t be slowing down next year either, as Deadline reports that he’s in talks to star in M. Night Shyamalan‘s newest, Knock at the Cabin. All plot details...
Inside the Magic

The Real Villains in Each ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie

We’re now almost six movies deep into the long-running Jurassic Park franchise, with Jurassic World: Dominion hitting theaters in June next year. And while we’ve seen plenty of prehistoric villains eating tourists, game hunters, civilians, and parkgoers, we’ve also had our fair share of the human variety too.
94.5 KATS

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Strange World,’ Next Animated Movie

Nowadays the phrase “pulp fiction” mostly evokes images of John Travolta dancing with Uma Thurman, or Bruce Willis brandishing a samurai sword. But Quentin Tarantino took the title Pulp Fiction from a whole world of pulp magazines that were enormously popular in the first half of the 20th century. The name came from the cheap wood pulp paper that these magazines were printed upon. Iconic fictional heroes like Buck Rogers, John Carter, and the Shadow all get their start in pulp magazines and novels.
bloody-disgusting.com

Kyle Richards Officially Returning in ‘Halloween Ends’ as Legacy Character Lindsey Wallace!

One of the legacy characters who returns in Halloween Kills is Lindsey Wallace, a character featured in John Carpenter’s original classic. And what’s particularly special about Lindsey’s return is that Kyle Richards also returned to play the character she first played as a child way back in 1978, her “welcome home” to the franchise for the first time in well over 40 years.
