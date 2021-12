Jenks fatal fire

JENKS, Okla. — A residential fire in Jenks has left an elderly woman dead, Jenks firefighters say.

Around 4:10 p.m. Monday, Jenks Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the fire at the Pioneer Village Apartments in Jenks.

The fire has been extinguished, and police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

We will update you as soon as we have more.

