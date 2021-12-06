ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New travel rules go into effect to fight COVID-19

fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

New stricter travel rules are in effect as...

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS News

New international travel restrictions take effect as U.S. responds to spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant

The Biden administration is enforcing new travel requirements as the Omicron variant raises concerns globally. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still largely responsible for a surge in U.S. infections, with average cases topping 100,000 per day. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz joins CBSN with more on the latest coronavirus headlines.
Reuters

Canadian airports warn of 'chaos' amid new COVID-19 testing rules

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s plan to require novel coronavirus tests for all but U.S. arrivals on international flights risks causing “chaos” and long lines if all passengers are expected to get tested at airports, industry groups said. The move, announced Tuesday, comes as the travel season kicks into gear and...
Connecticut Post

How to find masks for the whole family during holiday traveling

Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant as a “variant of concern”, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe during holiday traveling. In response to the President’s announcement last week regarding efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant,...
NECN

New COVID Test Rules for International Air Travel Start Monday: What to Know

Travelers flying into the United States — including American citizens returning from overseas — will face stricter COVID-19 testing protocols starting on Monday. President Joe Biden's latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 underscores the urgency for the White House to act ahead of winter, when the virus can spread more easily among people indoors, and since the discovery of a worrisome new variant of COVID-19.
KING-5

Flying internationally? Here's what to know as new travel restrictions take effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New travel restrictions have been released from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The guidelines state that all air travelers older than two years old and coming to the United States from a foreign country will be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed entry.
phl17.com

New travel requirements due to Omicron variant

Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic shared travel updates regarding the Omicron variant. A new travel requirement is in place for all international air passengers. “Anyone coming into the United States by plane must show a negative COVID test one day prior to arriving here regardless of their vaccination status,” explained Jana.
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
The Independent

Let’s test again like we did last summer: new travel testing rules take effect

Just after 4.30am on Tuesday morning, P&O Ferries’ Pride of Kent tied up at Dover after the short voyage from Calais. Simultaneously, Virgin Atlantic flight 207 from Hong Kong touched down at London Heathrow after a 13-hour flight.The arriving passengers aboard the ferry and aircraft were the first to be required to take a pre-departure test after the latest policy reversal for travellers to the UK.All arrivals from abroad aged 12 and over, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to take a test on the day of departure to the UK or one of the two previous days.The only...
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC tightens COVID-19 testing protocols for air travelers

The CDC is now requiring air travelers entering the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their flight to help prevent the omicron variant's spread. The new testing guidelines took effect Dec.. 6 and applies to all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status or...
Washington Post

New coronavirus testing rules for international travel begin Monday

New U.S. coronavirus testing rules aimed at slowing the spread of the omicron variant will begin Monday, when all international travelers must show proof of a negative test taken within a day of their flight to the United States. The new requirement announced this week is part of a strategy...
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
