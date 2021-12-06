New travel rules go into effect to fight COVID-19

Just after 4.30am on Tuesday morning, P&O Ferries’ Pride of Kent tied up at Dover after the short voyage from Calais. Simultaneously, Virgin Atlantic flight 207 from Hong Kong touched down at London Heathrow after a 13-hour flight.The arriving passengers aboard the ferry and aircraft were the first to be required to take a pre-departure test after the latest policy reversal for travellers to the UK.All arrivals from abroad aged 12 and over, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to take a test on the day of departure to the UK or one of the two previous days.The only...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO