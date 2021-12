Spider-Man producer and former Sony Pictures Boss Amy Pascal says that a new Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland is in the early works, one that keeps the Culver City lot and Disney’s Marvel working together beyond their already contracted Spider-Man: No Way Home which is poised to be a massive Christmas blockbuster, and further expand on the MCU’s multiverse plans. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal in an interview with Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO