EUR/GBP – A strong end to the year?

One of the weakest currencies last Wednesday was the British pound. It weakened sharply, and the GBP/USD pair fell, after reports that the UK government introduced new restrictions due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in the country. The new quarantine measures also include the transfer of employees to remote work and the requirement of proof of vaccination when visiting public places. The British government also reported that the number of infections with the omicron strain is doubling every two to three days, which could lead to an increase in the number of infections to more than one million by the end of the month (since the beginning of the pandemic, the UK has recorded 10.6 million infections).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO