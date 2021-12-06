ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP – A strong end to the year?

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has been trending lower against the pound all year but could that be about to change as it draws to a close?. The pair has recovered well over the last few weeks and while the top of the descending channel is arguably the level it needs to overcome...

www.marketpulse.com

actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8524; (P) 0.8559; (R1) 0.8577;. EUR/GBP retreated notably after failing to sustain above 0.8593 resistance an intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8593 resistance will be the first sign of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8656 resistance next. On the downside, break of 0.8487 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish in case of retreat.
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Finds Support Ahead of GDP Release

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.11% on Thursday as markets await the latest three-month GDP release from the UK economy. The pound sterling has hit a speed bump lately as interest rate bets were unwound and the government applied new restrictions over the virus variant. Germany will have inflation released but this is a final reading after previous estimates.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Pound yawns after data dump

The British pound has had a rather sleepy week, and the lack of activity has continued in Friday trade, as GBP/USD is hovering at the 1.32 line. It has been a light calendar week for the UK, and today’s data dump didn’t have any effect on the drifting pound. The GDP report for September came in at 4.6% y/y, well short of the consensus of 6.6%. Manufacturing Production for September y/y slowed to 1.3%, shy of the forecast of 1.7%. Investors shrugged off the underperforming data, perhaps because they are more focused on two burning issues, Omicron and the BoE rate decision next week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: In a long-term downtrend

One of the weakest currencies last Wednesday was the British pound. It weakened sharply, and the GBP/USD pair fell, after reports that the UK government introduced new restrictions due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in the country. The new quarantine measures also include the transfer of employees to remote work and the requirement of proof of vaccination when visiting public places. The British government also reported that the number of infections with the omicron strain is doubling every two to three days, which could lead to an increase in the number of infections to more than one million by the end of the month (since the beginning of the pandemic, the UK has recorded 10.6 million infections).
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

The Euro’s problems are persisting. COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, and the possibility for more stringent lockdowns has increased as government officials scramble to figure out the best way to deal with the omicron variant. Geopolitical pressures are increasing in Eastern Europe, where Russia has been amassing troops along the Ukrainian board. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be scrapped as a retaliatory measure, raising questions about Europe’s energy security.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eases from 10-week top but 200-DMA defends bulls

EUR/GBP retreats from two-month tops, pressured around intraday low of late. Firmer Momentum, sustained break of 200-DMA directs bulls to multi-day-old resistance line. Fortnight-old support line adds to the downside filters. EUR/GBP stays pressured around intraday low surrounding 0.8580, consolidating the biggest daily gains since late September. The cross-currency pair...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a near-term range very close to the yearly high. Tomorrow brings CPI into the mix and next week brings the FOMC, so there’s some significant drivers on the horizon for the USD. As looked at earlier this...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro falls below 1.13

The euro has reversed directions on Thursday and has posted losses. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1291, down 0.43% on the day. This week’s calendar in Europe is thin, which has the markets looking ahead to next week’s ECB policy meeting. There are no expectations for any changes in monetary policy at the meeting. The eurozone has not been immune to higher inflation, although inflation is weaker than what the US and UK have been experiencing. Still, some ECB members have expressed unease about rising inflation.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher Despite ZEW Economic Number

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.10% on Tuesday despite a better-than-expected ZEW economic sentiment index from Germany. GDP numbers for the Eurozone were also better. Traders are taking the latest figures with a pinch of salt due to the recent lockdowns and restrictions. The GBP EUR was...
WORLD
marketpulse.com

Remaining cautious

Equity markets are marginally lower after strong sessions on Monday and Tuesday, a sign that investors are remaining cautious despite encouraging data on the new variant. Volatility is going nowhere over the coming weeks but investors are clearly enthused by what the early data is telling us. That said, with the UK considering “plan B” restrictions, it would appear leaders are not as enthused by what they’re seeing, which frankly makes me wonder whether markets are getting ahead of themselves.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

UK100 – A rapid recovery

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses the UK100 (FTSE) which has now recovered all of the Omicron losses. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Pound falls to 12-month low

The British pound has extended its losses and has fallen below the 1.32 level. Earlier in the day, GBP/USD dropped to 1.3161, its lowest level since December 2020. The pair is down 0.36% on the day. There are no tier 1 events out of the UK until Friday, but nevertheless,...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar surges, BoC next

The spotlight will be on the Bank of Canada today, which holds its final policy meeting of this year. Lurking in the background is the Omicron variant, which caused a panic in the financial markets over fears of a new wave of Covid. These concerns have subsided and risk appetite has returned. The Canadian dollar has benefitted from higher risk appetite, as USD/CAD has fallen 1.52% this week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar posts slight gains

The Australian dollar is higher for a third straight day. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7145 in the North American session, up 0.37% on the day. The word ‘Omicron’ was causing fear and panic in the markets just two weeks ago, as the newest Covid variant raised fears of a new wave of Covid that might derail the tenous global recovery. Those fears have subsided to a great extent, as the market has suddenly taken a less frenzied view of Omicron, on the basis of data that shows that patients with Omicron have shown milder symptoms than with previous variants. Risk appetite has been on a roller-coaster track – falling sharply when panic set it, only to bounce back now that investors are no longer worried sick that Omicron will take down the global recovery.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Elliott Wave analysis: Have room for more upside

EURUSD is slow, so we are still tracking the two wave counts, but both suggest that this is a fourth wave correction from November lows. In the near term, however, both showroom for more upside for subwave C, but the question is if this will be part of a triangle or higher degree three-wave recovery. In either case, we think that important resistance levels to track are at 1.1350 followed by 1.14.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Oil, gold prices ease

Oil prices are easing slightly today after an impressive rally since the OPEC+ meeting last week. Brent appears to have run into some resistance around the lower end of USD 76.50-77.50 which could be a big obstacle to the upside. This was a big area of support in late September and again in late November and a move back above here could set the stage for a push back above USD 80.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Sterling edges lower

The British pound has reversed directions on Tuesday and is in negative territory. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3232, down 0.24% on the day. With a dearth of tier-1 events on the calendar, investors are keeping an eye on the Bank of England, which holds a policy meeting next week. The December 16th will be a live one, with the markets split on whether the bank will press the rate trigger or hold off.
BUSINESS

