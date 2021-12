About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been laid off in an abruptly-scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call just weeks before Christmas. "We are laying off about 15 percent of the company for a number of reasons — the market efficiency and performances, and productivity," CEO Vishal Garg said during the Dec. 1 meeting, according to a recording of the call posted to TikTok. He told employees the decision to let them go was "challenging."

