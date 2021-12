“A.P. Bio” is done again after four seasons. The show’s creator Mike O’Brien broke the news on Monday on Twitter that it will not return for a fifth season. “I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO