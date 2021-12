If you ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs, now may be your chance, as the “Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure” is currently running in Boston. The Dino Safari is a limited time Jurassic-themed space where attendees can meet and interact with more than 30 life-size dinosaurs, including the T-Rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa, according to a press release. Leading with scientific accuracy, the exhibit hopes to provide realistic moving animatronics that can transport guests back in time.

