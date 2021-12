The Open Door Children's Home in Rome recently started a program dedicated to helping runaway and homeless youth. "Most teenagers come to us through the foster care system but we most recently have received a grant for runaway and homeless youth," Open Door Children's Home Executive Director Tracie Ball said. "It's a new program that we're starting. For kids who are not in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services, they can come to our home. If they are under 18, we can provide housing services to them for up to 21 days."

10 DAYS AGO