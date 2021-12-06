Credit Suisse's Mandy Xu breaks down Monday's market action

Bitcoin futures took a beating over the weekend, with the contract down about 8% when trading resumed on Sunday afternoon, marking a roughly 29% decline from November’s all-time highs. The cryptocurrency’s technical picture has taken a much more bearish tint since Friday’s close across the board. This weekend’s drubbing now means /BTC has broken below the 50,000 level and crossed below the 200-Day Simple Moving Average. It also snapped an upward trendline connecting the lows from July and September, as well as the old resistance from the August highs.

