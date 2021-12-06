ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police investigating Monday bank robbery

By Amelia Heymann
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said it is investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday.

Police said they responded to Parham Road and the 8200 block of W. Broad Street for a bank robbery just before noon.

Officers said they learned a suspect had entered the bank and stole cash before running away across Parahm Road, east on Broad Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police Detective Tuzzo at 804-928-0321. Anonymous tips may also be given by calling Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at p3Tips.com.

