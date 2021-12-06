ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnnie Jackson salutes Gateshead after Charlton reach FA Cup third round

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0. The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.
SOCCER
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
newschain

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
newschain

Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amati Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Hull City in FA Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at Hull City in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of January 7-10, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on 2nd January, and a trip to Norwich City the weekend after.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury FA Cup heroes eye glamour tie

Shrewsbury Town players are hoping to be paired with a Premier League big boy in the FA Cup third round draw this evening. Town reached the third round for a fifth season running by winning 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday and boss Steve Cotterill says his squad want a big tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney out as Brentford face Watford

Brentford will be without suspended forward Sergi Canos and striker Ivan Toney for the Premier League match against Watford. The versatile Canos, who has played at wing-back in the Premier League this season, sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking in Sunday’s draw at Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Paint the town Red as Liverpool look to march on

Liverpool’s winning run positions their players as the men to help your Fantasy Premier League team at either end of the field this week. Having won six games in a row in all competitions – including four in the league with just one goal conceded along the way – it is no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp’s defensive unit in particular well represented in the PA news agency’s Transfer Score rankings.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy