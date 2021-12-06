5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0. The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.
Bristol Rovers came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup third round thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory at home to League Two rivals Sutton. The away side came close early on before Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw was sharply off his line to thwart David Ajiboye. At...
The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke revealed that he was delighted with his side's comeback as a Dennis Politic brace in the final 11 minutes saw them come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Burton Albion and progress through to the third round of the FA Cup. Joe Leak's...
Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amati Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
Swindon reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in a decade with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Walsall. Goals from on-loan pair Tyreece Simpson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden secured Swindon’s eighth successive away win, either side of Emmanuel Osadebe’s header for the Saddlers. Harry McKirdy’s shot from a...
Everton have been drawn away at Hull City in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of January 7-10, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on 2nd January, and a trip to Norwich City the weekend after.
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants a "big day out" in the third round of the FA Cup. The Pilgrims needed a late winner from Luke Jephcott to win 2-1 at Rochdale and join sides from the Premier League and Championship in the next round. Argyle were beaten...
Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie will take place on the weekend of 8/9 January and, unlike last season, will go to a replay if it ends level after 90 minutes.
Shrewsbury Town players are hoping to be paired with a Premier League big boy in the FA Cup third round draw this evening. Town reached the third round for a fifth season running by winning 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday and boss Steve Cotterill says his squad want a big tie.
Manchester City will travel to Swindon in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie will take place on the weekend of 8/9 January and, unlike last season, will go to a replay if it ends level after 90 minutes.
Swansea City will host Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup third round. While the west Wales Championship club can look forward to their giant-killing attempt, rivals Cardiff City will welcome Preston North End. Manchester City knocked Swansea City out of last season's competition in a 3-1 fourth round...
