55 New Year’s Eve Appetizers to Snack on 'Til Midnight

When I don’t have much time but want something that feels special, I often turn to crème fraîche or trout roe. These are small luxuries with a big payoff. In this recipe, I use both for a pasta that’s beautiful, delicious, and ready in a jiff. A specialty of France, crème fraîche is like sour cream’s sophisticated cousin. It’s richly creamy, with just a little tanginess. (If you can’t find it in a store, did you know you can also make your own? With just heavy cream, buttermilk, and a little time—learn how to here.) Trout roe literally glows. It brings sweet-briny flavor to anything you add it to, with a bursting, wonderful clack against the teeth. You can find trout roe at specialty markets or some fishmongers. But if you can’t find it, salmon roe works, too—just add a bit less, since it’s punchier. Field garlic is a wild ingredient that grows in so many places. From yards to parks, it grows in shaggy clumps like chives (which make a great substitute). To test, tear a stem and smell it. If it smells like garlic, bingo. With the landowner's permission, harvest it with scissors. And while I love angel hair for its delicate chewiness, spaghetti, linguine, or other long pastas work equally great.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO