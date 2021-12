It's the last of the Schoffstalls. When the high school basketball season concludes in March for Fremd, it will also be the end of an era for the Vikings. For the past 10 seasons, there has been at least one member of the Schoffstall family on the varsity basketball team. Eli Schofftstall, the youngest of the four brothers and who has been on the Fremd varsity squad since his sophomore year, will be the final one to take the court.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO