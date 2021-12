If you need to be somewhere on time across the lake, you may wanna leave extra early. For the next few days, traffic is going to be backed up. Traffic in the city has already been an issue as more and more people hit the roadways to commute for work, vacation, or visit family for vacations. However, in the coming days congestion on I-10 is going to worsen due to inspections of the Calcasieu River Bridge.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO