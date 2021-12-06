ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Governor McKee Directs U.S. and Rhode Island Flags Lowered as a mark of respect for Senator Bob Dole

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqFte_0dFgY3pV00

In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on December 9, 2021 as a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole.

“Bob Dole represented America with great patriotism and love of country, both on the battlefields of World War II and later in the halls of Congress,” said Governor McKee. “He was a hero of the Greatest Generation and a statesman of the highest order. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Robin, and the entire Dole family.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

Gingerbread Express set to roll into State House this Friday

The annual “Gingerbread Express” stop at the State House is set for Friday, Dec. 10, this year. Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston) and Nancy Miller, the wife of Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence), are hosting this year’s visit, as they have in previous years. This will be the 20th year that the Senate has participated in the program.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Henry “Harry” T. Conheeny

Henry T. Conheeny Jr., age 75 passed away on Saturday November 13, 2021. He was born and raised in Newport, R.I. before moving and residing in Lake Worth, Florida. Harry was the son of the late Henry Sr. and Eileen Conheeny of Newport, R.I. He is survived by a daughter Melissa Murray of Jefferson City, TN, and two brothers, Peter Conheeny of Riverside, R.I. and William Conheeny of Portsmouth, R.I.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

Mayor and Newport City Councilors fire back: ‘Councilor Bova’s many erroneous statements denigrate her colleagues for political purposes’

We feel compelled to respond to an opinion piece penned by Councilor Jamie Bova regarding Bishop’s 4th Street Diner. It is unfortunate and heartbreaking when a long-standing business must make a difficult decision to close or move. We are troubled by many erroneous statements made concerning the city’s role or...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

America’s first case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in California

The first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States has been identified in California. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the case in a White House news briefing on Wednesday. Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from traveling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on November 22nd and tested positive on November 29th.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newport Buzz

Biden administration approves South Fork wind farm off Rhode Island

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior today announced it has approved the construction and operations of the South Fork Wind project offshore Rhode Island. This represents the Department’s second approval of a commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project in the United States. Last week, Secretary Haaland celebrated the groundbreaking of the first commercial scale offshore wind project, located off the coast of Massachusetts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Robin
Newport Buzz

Newport, Tiverton groups sharing $660,000 in grants to strengthen nonprofits led by people of color

Nonprofits from Newport and Tiverton are among the organizations that will share $660,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. Sankofa Community Connection in Newport and Movement Ground Farm and Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust in Tiverton will receive $60,000 apiece over the course of a two-year capacity-building program. Only nonprofits led by people identifying as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multi-racial were eligible.
TIVERTON, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation Join DEM in Announcing $300,000 Federal Grant Aimed at Strengthening Local RI Seafood Market

Governor Dan McKee, members of the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the launch of a new, year-long seafood marketing and promotion campaign aimed at increasing the consumption and value of Rhode Island seafood in Rhode Island. The campaign will be undertaken by DEM on behalf of the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative, a public-private body whose objective is to support local fishermen and seafood farmers and increase awareness and consumption of locally harvested species by the public. It will be supported with a $300,000 Saltonstall-Kennedy grant awarded to DEM by NOAA Fisheries and begin in January 2022.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island State Workers could receive $3,000 for getting COVID vaccination under new union contract

Earlier today, WPRI reported that Governor McKee’s administration has reached a tentative four-year agreement with AFSCME Council 94, the state’s largest of state workers union, that includes a provision for two separate $1,500 bonuses for getting a COVID-19 vaccination. The bonuses will be paid to those yet to be vaccinated and paid to state employees who have already done so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#The Greatest Generation
Newport Buzz

RIP The Honorable David S. Gordon

David Gordon, the well respected former mayor of Newport and retired banker, died on November 18, 2021 at age 83. He courageously won battles with lung cancer and lymphoma but brain cancer arrived unexpectedly and quickly took his life. Married for 56 years, he leaves his wife Linda, the love of his life and best friend.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Hospital and State Leaders call on Rhode Islanders to only use emergency room for health issues that require emergency care

In advance of holiday gatherings and the height of flu season in Rhode Island, State health and hospital officials gathered today to again urge the public to only go to emergency departments for health issues that require emergency care. Hospital emergency departments in Rhode Island continue to experience significant crowding and prolonged waiting times.
HEALTH SERVICES
Newport Buzz

Biden approval rating hits new low of 36 percent in Quinnipiac poll

With Election Day in the rearview mirror and both political parties setting their sights on the 2022 midterm elections, a plurality of Americans say that if the election were held today, they would want to see the Republican Party win control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) Colonial Newport: An American Experiment

A documentary exploring the founding and colonial Golden Age of Newport, Rhode Island. If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Leads Veterans Day Ceremony

In a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, Governor Dan McKee led the state’s official Veterans Day proceedings to honor those who have served in the nation’s military. Held at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, over 100 attendees heard remarks of appreciation from the Governor and other elected officials and sang songs to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes. Kasim Yarn, the state’s Director of Veterans Services, members of Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials joined for the event.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Rhode Island Receives $10.6 Million State Tourism Grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded a $10.6 million tourism and hospitality grant to the McKee Administration. The $10.6 million grant will be used to support projects, businesses, and jobs in the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors. The tourism grant is part of the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Agenda and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy