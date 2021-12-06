Getting To Know: Craig Bird Retired From Law Enforcement

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A veteran member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up his badge. Major Frank Stout is retiring after a long career in law enforcement. “It’s bittersweet," Stout said during his retirement party on Tuesday. "I will tell you, I’m a very blessed man...
More than 100 municipal, county and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers over the coming months, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning announced Tuesday.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division has been approved for Re-Accreditation by the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council. The 129th quarterly meeting took place in Albany on Thursday. The ceremonial meeting was held at the offices of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice...
Covington’s Police Department remains in rare company, having – again – passed an internationally recognized independent organization’s rigorous, years’ long assessment of Covington’s professionalism, policies, leadership, and standards. This week, the Department received word that it again will be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.,...
Yesterday at 4:54 a.m. 54-Year old Susan Rhoades arrested for DUI, possession of open bottle and Possession of Small Amount. 8:55 a.m. A Report of 7 Laundry Machines damaged and missing coin boxes at 1609 West Main St. 11:08 p.m. 33-Year old Jamie Kujak arrested on local warrants and 5th...
RICHMOND — The Calloway County Sherrif’s Office’s Deputy Parker Wooldridge graduated from Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Basic Police Training Academy on Dec. 2. Wooldridge is a native of Calloway County, where he graduated from Murray High School. He began the 20-week Basic Training Academy earlier in 2021....
Much of 2020 has been dominated by newsmaking events that have made the year one few people will soon forget. Unprecedented and stressful circumstances can contribute to spirited debates and uncertainty about the future. Complicated situations can affect people in many ways, but the public may be wise to take some cues on how to navigate challenging situations from the professionals who routinely find themselves confronting adversity.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department donated $10,000 recently from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund to local non-profit organizations. The money had been seized throughout 2020 from narcotic investigations. The Florida LETF requires a percentage of these funds to be spent in the community for non-profit...
They are the frequent changes in the law and its interpretation by the judiciary; there is the influence of press and public opinion, often with intense pressure groups, and probably the most important, there is political interference.”. Kind of hard to argue with that, especially when you can look around...
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from across the state gathered to remember Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook on Tuesday. The 42-year-old died on Nov. 15 due to COVID-19 complications. A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family said he was hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. “We all wear the same uniform, the same badge and we all have that same...
TAMPA, Fla. - On Wednesday, Deputy Adriel Gonzalez was awarded the Silver Cross after being shot while responding to a domestic dispute on September 24. Gonzalez and his partner were trying to speak with a man who reportedly struck his mother. While talking to the man through a locked bedroom door, he shot Deputy Gonzalez in the right arm.
“Police officers don’t need more training nearly as much as most politicians, police administrators, crooks, those who resist arrest and the media need more training” – Buz Williams. Whenever there is a highly publicized police shooting, violent law enforcement/criminal encounter or video of officers overcoming resistance to...
Attorneys for the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect say the couple left town on the night of the shooting for safety reasons and are not fleeing, despite reports from law enforcement, CNN writes. "On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to...
Governor Doug Ducey kicked off a press conference with state and local law enforcement officials and industry leaders to discuss the dangers of driving under the influence and announce the annual deployment of a DUI enforcement task force. “The holidays are some of the most special times of the year...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — **CORRECTION: The video above states the Michigan Supreme Court recently issued a ruling about a case involving a hunting injury. This is incorrect, as the ruling was actually issued by the Michigan Court of Appeals, not the supreme court. A wrongful death case is one thing...
Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, passed away last week. “What a terrific man. Always humble and helpful. His passing leaves a major void in our community,” former State Representative Judd Matheny said. According to District Attorney Craig Northcott’s statement on social media, “(Conn) served as the investigator for...
