ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Getting To Know: Craig Bird Retired From Law Enforcement

discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Bird is as community as you can get. He...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Cov police earn reaccreditation from Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies

Covington’s Police Department remains in rare company, having – again – passed an internationally recognized independent organization’s rigorous, years’ long assessment of Covington’s professionalism, policies, leadership, and standards. This week, the Department received word that it again will be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.,...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bird
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 4:54 a.m. 54-Year old Susan Rhoades arrested for DUI, possession of open bottle and Possession of Small Amount. 8:55 a.m. A Report of 7 Laundry Machines damaged and missing coin boxes at 1609 West Main St. 11:08 p.m. 33-Year old Jamie Kujak arrested on local warrants and 5th...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Murray Ledger & Times

Deputy graduates with honors from law enforcement academy

RICHMOND — The Calloway County Sherrif’s Office’s Deputy Parker Wooldridge graduated from Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Basic Police Training Academy on Dec. 2. Wooldridge is a native of Calloway County, where he graduated from Murray High School. He began the 20-week Basic Training Academy earlier in 2021....
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Beacon

Why law enforcement is essential for the community

Much of 2020 has been dominated by newsmaking events that have made the year one few people will soon forget. Unprecedented and stressful circumstances can contribute to spirited debates and uncertainty about the future. Complicated situations can affect people in many ways, but the public may be wise to take some cues on how to navigate challenging situations from the professionals who routinely find themselves confronting adversity.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Police Department Donate $10,000 from Law Enforcement Trust Fund to Non-Profit Organization

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department donated $10,000 recently from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund to local non-profit organizations. The money had been seized throughout 2020 from narcotic investigations. The Florida LETF requires a percentage of these funds to be spent in the community for non-profit...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
citywatchla.com

Law-Enforcement Officers Should Enforce The Law

They are the frequent changes in the law and its interpretation by the judiciary; there is the influence of press and public opinion, often with intense pressure groups, and probably the most important, there is political interference.”. Kind of hard to argue with that, especially when you can look around...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement officers gather to remember Wisconsin trooper who died from COVID-19 complications

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from across the state gathered to remember Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook on Tuesday. The 42-year-old died on Nov. 15 due to COVID-19 complications. A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family said he was hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. “We all wear the same uniform, the same badge and we all have that same...
WISCONSIN STATE
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Reform the Law Enforcement System

“Police officers don’t need more training nearly as much as most politicians, police administrators, crooks, those who resist arrest and the media need more training” – Buz Williams. Whenever there is a highly publicized police shooting, violent law enforcement/criminal encounter or video of officers overcoming resistance to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Tullahoma News

Law enforcement icon passes

Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, passed away last week. “What a terrific man. Always humble and helpful. His passing leaves a major void in our community,” former State Representative Judd Matheny said. According to District Attorney Craig Northcott’s statement on social media, “(Conn) served as the investigator for...
TULLAHOMA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy