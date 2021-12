Did you know that the foreign exchange market is the largest market in the world? According to the 2019 Triennial Central Bank Survey of FX and OTC derivatives markets, it exceeds a daily volume of $6.6 trillion, which is higher even than the stock exchange. But the truth is that most traditional foreign exchange providers are still focused around larger scale clients. As a result, the vast majority of small and medium businesses struggle to find ways of remitting money from abroad, and they have trouble accepting payments from international clients. Luckily, the situation for these businesses is changing with new foreign trade products cropping up on the market. What are these and what benefits can they bring?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO