NHL

AA Bruins Clash with Caps in Contest Between Top Teams

discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18U Estevan Apex Bruins had a good taste of how they stack up against the top competition in the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League on the weekend. The Bruins played the hosting Regina Capitals twice,...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Tuukka Rask practices with team

About 15 minutes before Bruins’ practice on Monday, Tuukka Rask was out on the ice taking shots from a couple of players while goalie coach Bob Essensa watched. That was nothing out of the ordinary. Rask has been working out at Warrior Ice Arena before practice for weeks now as he continues his rehab from hip surgery.
NHL
Yardbarker

As Many as 12 Teams Reaching Out to Bruins About Jake DeBrusk Trade

It didn’t take long for teams to start calling the Boston Bruins when it was learned that he was interested in being traded and had requested the organization try and move him. Per reports, as many as 12 teams have already touched base with Boston about the winger’s availability and there are some interesting teams in that mix.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Early Season Struggles Against Top Teams is Concerning

We’ve reached the quarter mark of the season, and while there is always time for surprises, we now have a general idea of what teams are good and what teams are bad. For some of the teams at the bottom, changes have already begun. The Boston Bruins are in...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Ride Team Effort to Shutout Win in Nashville

NASHVILLE - Jeremy Swayman had never been to Nashville before. But you can bet after his stellar showing on Thursday night, he'll be itching to get back to the Music City. The 23-year-old netminder made a career-high 42 saves to pick up his - and the Bruins' - first shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
#Moose Jaw#Swift Current
NESN

Taylor Hall’s Impressed, Brought ‘Some Speed’ To Bruins Top Line

With Brad Marchand still away from the Boston Bruins as he serves a three-game suspension, Taylor Hall will skate with the first line once again Wednesday. The Bruins are set to take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena and Hall will look to build off an impressive performance Tuesday with the top line when he contributed an assist on the squad’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Boston Herald

Conroy: Time to break up Bruins’ top line

The time has come for the Bruins to re-imagine their offensive attack. If their last handful of games has told us anything, it is that. In the last four games, they’ve allowed only five regulations goals and have just a 1-1-2 record to show for it. They need more goals, and pronto.
NHL
NESN

How Canucks Plan To Attack Bruins’ Top Line As Brad Marchand Returns

The Vancouver Canucks have undergone a major overhaul since visiting the Boston Bruins on Nov. 28, as the franchise cleared house in the front office and made Bruce Boudreau the head coach. And while he hasn’t gotten an opportunity to face the Bruins this season, Boudreau has plenty of experience...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Canucks win second straight with Boudreau, top Bruins in shootout

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks won their second straight game with coach Bruce Boudreau, 2-1 in a shootout against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on Wednesday. Brock Boeser scored, and Thatcher Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks (10-15-2), who have won four of five, including 4-0 against the Los Angeles Kings in Boudreau's debut Monday. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat scored in the shootout.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Hot Goalie Hands Bruins First Road Regulation Loss

The Estevan Bruins nearly made it to the Christmas break without losing a game in regulation on the road. However that impressive streak ended Saturday at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, as the Bruins fell 4-1 to the Broncos. Humboldt netminder Rayce Ramsey was the story of the night, as...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Adds Another Shorthanded Goal To His Resume In Bruins’ Win Over Oilers

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not even hyperbole to say that the Bruins are just as much a risk to score as the opposing power play when Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are on the penalty kill. The Edmonton Oilers learned this lesson firsthand on Thursday night. With Nick Foligno in the box (for responding to an uncalled boarding penalty by Zach Hyman), the Bruins’ PK got to work. Patrice Bergeron, in a rare moment, lost the faceoff in the Boston end, but he quickly skated to the point to harass Tyson Barrie. Flustered, Barrie sent a weak pass along the wall....
NHL
NHL

Bruins Cap Successful Road Trip with Win in Calgary

CALGARY - The Bruins certainly would have preferred not to leave any points on the table during their swing through Western Canada. But when they departed the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night, there was hardly reason to be disappointed as they headed back to Boston with five of a possible six points in the bag following a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in the finale of their three-game road trip.
NHL
NESN

Just Like That, Bruins Goalie Tandem Looking Strong Between Pipes

The goalie situation always was a question mark for the Boston Bruins going into the 2021-22 NHL season. Between Jeremy Swayman going into his first full year and Linus Ullmark adjusting to a new locker room after spending six seasons with the lowly Buffalo Sabres, many wondered how they’d fare in a spot that was held down by Tuukka Rask for several years.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Joe Sacco Says Taylor Hall Dragging Second Line Down.

The Boston Bruins dropped a tight one last night to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. As you can tell by the 2-1 score, the Bruins had trouble creating things offensively all night long. Bruins' forward Taylor Hall stood out for the wrong reasons as he failed to register a...
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps’ top line keeps rolling against Hurricanes

It’s no secret what has powered the Capitals to the NHL’s most points through the first quarter of the season. The team’s top line, consisting of a duo of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and a mix of other wingers, has dominated their competition since the start of the year. And no matter who is on the opposite wing, coach Peter Laviolette can expect high-level production from his No. 1 line.
NHL
Capital Journal

Caps 14U team splits action in Fort Pierre

The Oahe Capitals girls 14U team played a pair of games this past weekend at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. They hosted the Rushmore Thunder on Saturday, and the Brookings Rangers on Sunday. Saturday’s game saw the Capitals win 5-3. Micah Buffalo led the Caps with three goals,...
FORT PIERRE, SD

