If you needed a reminder, Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay hit a game-winning 62-yard field goal with no time remaining against Iowa State this past weekend. Since then, the Red Raiders kicker was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and he was also named one of the three stars of the week by the Lou Groza Award. Not only that, the Lou Groza Award for the best kicker in the nation also put Garibay into their group of semi-finalists.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO