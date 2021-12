The nation has dodged a bullet. Devin Nunes, the imbecilic Congressman from California, is leaving to work for the Former Guy at his “media” company. Nunes is a 10 term congressman who had a lot of power. He worked his way to become the head of the House Intelligence Company, a contradiction in terms since he lacked any intelligence. Then the Republicans lost the House and he was out anyway.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO