BLACKDUCK, Minn. (KFGO) – Snow and icy conditions were likely factors in a fatal crash in Beltrami County Sunday night. The state patrol says the driver of a car lost control on Highway 71 south of Blackduck, slid sideways into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup. A 20-year old man, who was a passenger in the car, was killed. The 19-year old driver was injured and taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Both are from Park Rapids.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO