A recent survey by EdWeek Research Center and ManagedMethods uncovers a cloud security “achievement gap”. Over the past several months, we partnered with EdWeek Research Center to survey K-12 technology leaders, decision-makers, and influencers to try to gain a better understanding of how they perceive cloud security. Responses to the survey uncovered what can only be described as a cloud security achievement gap in school districts. The findings are published in our recently released report: What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO