Summit Hill Foods announced that Steve Goodyear, senior vice president of sales and marketing has been promoted to the position of president. “I am excited and honored to lead Summit Hill Foods. It is an exciting time for our business as we continue to grow both our retail brands and our custom food solutions business,” Goodyear said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to build a strong team to support our business with our valued partners, customers and consumers.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO