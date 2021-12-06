ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

13-year-old dies after driver distracted by spilled coffee causes crash in Pasco County

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 1 day ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old boy has died after a man distracted by spilled coffee caused a crash in Pasco County back in October.

Troopers say the 33-year-old driver from Brooksville, along with two other vehicles, were driving southbound around 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 on I-75 in the left lane.

When the second and third drivers, a 27-year-old female from Horatio, Arkansas traveling with four passengers in her sedan, including the 13-year-old boy, and a 28-year-old male from Mascotte, Florida respectively, started to slow down for other traffic, the 33-year-old failed to slow down since he was distracted.

As a result, the distracted man crashed his pickup truck into the woman’s sedan which then caused her to crash into the 28-year-old’s sedan.

The 13-year-old was listed as being in critical condition at the time of the crash. But later died due to their injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

