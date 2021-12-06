ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock, Saudi asset manager Hassana sign deal for Aramco’s gas pipelines

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Aramco said on Monday it has signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Co. Gulf oil producers are looking at sales of stakes in energy assets and raising cash through long-term leases,...

offshore-technology.com

McDermott secures three offshore contracts from Saudi Aramco

US-based engineering company McDermott has further strengthened its partnership with Saudi Aramco with three new offshore contracts. In a statement, McDermott said that it has received three new awards for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects. The company will complete the EPCI for four drilling jackets and seven oil...
American Banker

BlackRock to pull bulk of U.S. ETF assets from State Street

BlackRock, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded funds, will move most of its U.S. ETF assets from State Street to reduce its reliance on the bank’s custody services. BlackRock, with $2.2 trillion of U.S. ETF holdings at the end of the third quarter, will shift 40% to Citigroup,...
oilandgas360.com

OPEC sec gen says energy transition can not exclude fossil fuels

HOUSTON, Dec 8 – The COP 26 climate change conference largely excluded the oil and gas industry, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told a gathering of oil officials on Wednesday, arguing producers need to be included in planning for a transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer: The Enable Midstream Acquisition Is Completed And This MLP Is Drastically Undervalued

The Enable Midstream acquisition has closed, putting ET's pipeline mileage at 114,000 miles and increasing their throughput and capacity while adding immediate EBITDA. You would have to go back to 9/25/20 to find the last bearish article written about Energy Transfer (ET) on Seeking Alpha. Today ET has an average bullish rating with a 3.9 score from SA Authors, a very bullish 4.82 score from Wall Street, and the Seeking Alpha quant rating comes in at 3.38 as neutral. The midstream sector of the energy industry has been one of the most hated in the market. No matter how many people agree that it's drastically undervalued, not a single catalyst from earnings beats, rising commodity prices, or predictions of global energy utilization increases have positively impacted unit prices across the board. Many of these companies have witnessed their unit prices stay downward throughout the bull market and not fully recover in the pandemic recovery.
oilandgas360.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after Canadian regulatory pushback

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its...
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
OilPrice.com

Is Shale Gas A Gamechanger For Saudi Arabia?

The first major contracts for Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah field – supposedly, the biggest shale gas field outside the U.S. – were awarded last week, as the Kingdom aims to become the third largest natural gas producer in the world by 2030, to the point where it could even become a net exporter of gas. This, in turn - if true - would allow Saudi to achieve its supposed aim of producing half of its electricity from gas and half from renewable energy sources in pursuit of its 2060 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target. However, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, Saudi Arabia’s statements on its oil sector in the past have been highly exaggerated – as without its oil power, the country has no real power at all – and consequently its comments about its gas and net zero projects should also be regarded with scepticism. This was again in evidence - specifically focused on its gas and net zero targets - when Saudi Arabia recently was alleged to have lobbied the United Nations to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels.
Phys.org

Opinion: We should ban all new oil and gas fields

As a professor of geophysics, I have spent 36 years training young geologists destined to work in the fossil fuel industry how to look for oil and gas. But now I believe it's time to stop fossil-fuel exploration and halt the development of all new oil and gas fields. We cannot safely set fire to all the fuel we've already found, so why look for more?
jwnenergy.com

Oil CEOs warn that high prices jeopardize energy transition

High fossil-fuel prices may jeopardize efforts to pivot to cleaner renewable energy sources, the leader of one of Europe’s largest oil companies warned. A prolonged period of elevated prices for fuels such as natural gas “might jeopardize the development” of alternatives, TotalEnergies SE chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne told the World Petroleum Congress on Monday.
oilandgas360.com

WPC 2021: Halliburton sees a future of oil scarcity as spending falls

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Halliburton Co., the oil industry’s largest frac services provider, warned that the world is headed into a period of scarcity for oil after seven years of underinvestment following crude’s plummet from $100 a barrel in 2014. “For the first time in a long time, we’ll see a buyer...
CNBC

Oil extends gains on easing omicron fears, Iran delay

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents. Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.
rigzone.com

USA Oil Sale Attracts at Least 2 Foreign Bidders

Winning bids won't be announced until December 14. The Biden administration’s efforts to lower energy costs takes a step forward Monday, with bids due for the first 32 million barrels of crude planned for release from federal stockpiles. Bids for the exchange offer, which is the first part of government’s...
oilandgas360.com

Top U.S. shale producer worries oil prices could run too hot

HOUSTON, Dec 7 – Scott Sheffield, the chief executive of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N, on Tuesday said he worries oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after years underinvestment in the sector. “I’m worried that it may get too high, above $100...
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia and USA

The move comes days after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies surprised traders with a decision to boost crude output. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
oilandgas360.com

WPC 2021: ConocoPhillips CEO says U.S. government holds back oil supply

(Bloomberg) –In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration, which has called for more production to alleviate high energy prices, and an U.S. oil and gas sector that has kept output relatively flat while criticizing White House regulatory moves.
Seekingalpha.com

Saudi Aramco and Gaussin to join forces in the hydrogen vehicle business

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and Gaussin have started a partnership in the hydrogen vehicles business. The agreement aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a first step, Gaussin and Aramco will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen...
naturalgasworld.com

Vintage Energy signs Vali gas supply deal

Vintage and its joint venture partners, Metgasco and Bridgeport, will supply the gas produced from the Vali field to AGL Wholesale Gas, a unit of Australian gas retailer AGL. Australian oil and gas explorer Vintage Energy has signed a heads of agreement to sell the gas produced from its Vali field in Cooper basin to AGL Energy, it said on December 6.
